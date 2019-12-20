|
|
Nancy Carolyn (Pressgove) Wilson Nancy "Carolyn" Pressgrove Wilson, 75, of Atlanta, Kansas, passed away early Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 at her home.
Born August 27, 1944 in Topeka, Kansas, she was the daughter of Martin Ross and Margaret Armista (Beal) Pressgrove. She was raised and received her education in Tecumseh, Kansas and graduated from Highland Park High School in Topeka. As a child, Carolyn lived with her family on Anderson Island in Washington for a short time. Following high school, she attended Emporia State University.
Carolyn was married to Edward Speagle on October 17, 1963 in Topeka. The couple moved to Bessemer, Alabama for a short time before returning to Topeka, and later moving to Wichita. To this union, four children were born. The couple later divorced.
Carolyn began working at Beech Aircraft in 1978 where she met Jerry W. Wilson. She and Jerry were united in marriage on April 28, 1979 at Art Wilson's home in Burden, Kansas. The couple made their home in Atlanta, and Carolyn remained at Beech Aircraft until retiring in 2006.
She was a very active member of the Atlanta community. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Atlanta, past president of the Good Guys CB Club, a member of the K&O Steam & Gas Engine Association, and bowled weekly with Miller's Five in Augusta. She was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 2008 and served as Mayor from 2010 until present time. She also served on the Atlanta Labor Day Committee, serving as chairman for many years.
Her family includes her husband Jerry W. Wilson of Atlanta; her children, Mike Pressgrove and wife, Sonja of Topeka; Angela Holland and husband, Jimmy of Winfield; Joe Speagle of Bentonville, AR; Andy Speagle and partner, Linsey of Ft. Collins, CO; Kathy Speagle of Scranton; Lesa Kent and husband, Mark of Burden; Bill Wilson and wife, Melanie of Oxford; her brothers, Marty Pressgrove and wife, Barbara of Baldwin City; Bill Pressgrove and wife, Jan of Cedar City, UT; John Pressgrove and wife, Ginger of Tecumseh; and her 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a son, Tony Wilson, and a brother, Dan Pressgrove.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday December 23, 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Church in Atlanta. Inurnment will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery. Miles Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial has been established in Carolyn's name for the Atlanta Community Building Fund. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019