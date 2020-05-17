|
Nancy (McCaskill) El-Amin Nancy (McCaskill) El-Amin, 65, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Honoring Nancy's request, cremation is planned. Interment of the cremated remains will be, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Due to Covid-19 circumstances the interment will be private. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604-3720. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
