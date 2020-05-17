Home

Nancy (McCaskill) El-Amin

Nancy (McCaskill) El-Amin Nancy (McCaskill) El-Amin, 65, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Honoring Nancy's request, cremation is planned. Interment of the cremated remains will be, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Due to Covid-19 circumstances the interment will be private. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604-3720. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020
