Nancy (Taylor) Eppler Obituary
Nancy (Taylor) Eppler Nancy Taylor Eppler passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Topeka, Kansas and moved to Washington State in 1963. She retired from Pierce County Medical Bureau in 1992. She enjoyed her retirement by watching her two favorite teams, the Mariners and Seahawks. She loved puttering around town in her bright yellow VW bug. She also enjoyed Bingo and going to the casino. She joined facebook 6 years ago, and loved keeping up with all of her friends that she didn't get to see often enough. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her daughter Linda Olsen and her son, Bradley Akerstrom. She is survived by her daughter Janis Johnson of Tacoma, grandsons, Todd Barney (Erica), Troy Barney of Olympia, and Drake Romeo (Sarah) of Tacoma. Her granddaughter Lisa Battson-Barney of Olympia, great grandsons Van Barney and Bishop Romeo, her brother Zack Taylor (Sue) of California and numerous nieces and nephews of whom she adored. At her request, no services will be held.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
