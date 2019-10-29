|
|
Nancy (Heath) Halford Nancy Heath Halford, 77, passed away October 26, 2019. She was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho. She moved to Topeka in 1972.
Nancy was married to Larry Halford for 58 years. He survives, as do two daughters, two grandsons, two sisters and one brother.
Services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Meeting House, 2401 SW Kingsrow Road, Topeka, KS on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. The family will greet friends an hour prior at the church.
To leave a message for Nancy's family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019