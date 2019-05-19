|
|
Nancy I. (Lindburg) Moore Nancy I. (Lindburg) Moore, 81, formerly of Topeka, passed away on May 5, 2019 in Harker Heights, TX.
She was born In Osage County, KS to Richard and Eilse Lindburg. She retired from Topeka Correctional Facility then worked for a security transport service.
She is survived by 5 son's Dee Moore, Topeka, KS, David Moore, TX, Douglas (Michelle) Topeka, KS, Dustin Moore (Misty), TX, Dirk (Crystal), Baldwin, KS, 2 sisters Jean (Kenny) Hackathorn, Doroty Rowley, 1 brother Richard (Cheryl) 12 grandkids, 17 great grandkids and nephews and nieces.
A gathering will be held on May 25th from 3pm-7pm at Townsite Cafe, 534 Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019