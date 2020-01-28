|
Nancy J. Mainey Davenport - A Funeral Mass for Nancy J. Mainey, 83, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. There will be additional visitation Wednesday at the church from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Nancy died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Nancy was born November 29, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas, a daughter of Paul and Helen (Urbanek) Jackson. Nancy was united in marriage to Robert L. Mainey on August 31, 1963 at Assumption Catholic Church, Topeka, Kansas. In 1968 the Maineys move to Davenport.
While living in Kansas, Nancy had worked for Southwest Bell Telephone Company for over 10 years.
Survivors include her husband Robert; children Greg Mainey, Julie Mainey-Hirst; and brothers Virgil Jackson, Topeka, Kansas and Robert Jackson, Harveyville, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by parents, brothers, Larry and Richard Jackson and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Jackson.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020