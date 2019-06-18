Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street PO Box 602
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane (Means) Reed


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Jane (Means) Reed Obituary
Nancy Jane (Means) Reed Nancy Jane Reed, 77, of Oskaloosa and Lawrence, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge Health Center in Lawrence. Funeral Service will be 10 AM, Monday, June 24 at Oskaloosa United Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa. Memorials to Great Lakes Hospice or to L.M.H. Health Foundation/Cardiology in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now