|
|
Nancy Jane (Means) Reed Nancy Jane Reed, 77, of Oskaloosa and Lawrence, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge Health Center in Lawrence. Funeral Service will be 10 AM, Monday, June 24 at Oskaloosa United Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa. Memorials to Great Lakes Hospice or to L.M.H. Health Foundation/Cardiology in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019