Nancy Jeanette Sargent, MSW, died on the 17th day of October at the Phoenix Senior Living Facility in Milton, Georgia. She was born September 16th, 1930 to Nina Josephine (Brandt) and Marshall Haines Boden in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Swarthmore College with a Bachelors of Arts degree in psychology in 1952 and then from the University of Kansas with a Masters in Social Work in 1955. She married Joseph Doyne "Joe" Sargent on the 6th of June 1959 in Ann Arbor Michigan. She worked as a social worker for the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka, Kansas.
Nancy was involved in many civic activities including Topeka (Quaker) Friends Meeting, and St. David's Episcopal Church, of Topeka, Kansas. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters. She was passionate about many issues including equal rights for women, the environment, including preserving natural resources for others, and peace. Nancy could often be found volunteering her time at community organizations like Doorstep. She believed in the importance of exercising the right to vote and served as a poll worked in numerous elections over the years. She was also an active member of the Wild Women's Literary Society. Nancy and her husband Joe enjoyed dancing, hiking and traveling and were members of the Kansas Prairie Packers. Nancy enjoyed aerobics, yoga and
other fitness classes at the downtown YMCA. She participated in many activities with her family; hiking in Colorado, Scotland and Nepal; attending track meets, horse shows, tennis tournaments, walking the family dogs, trips offered through Elderhostel, and enjoying all life offered her.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2016. She is by survived four daughters, Amy Sargent of University Park, Maryland, Sarah Sargent of Buckingham, England, Jennifer Sargent of Keswick, Virginia and Laura Cummings (Brent) of Atlanta, Georgia; 7 grandchildren, Elise & Paul Nycz, Joseph & Macleod Drury, Emily & Meredith Cummings, and Charlotte Sargent, and 1 great granddaughter, Kaia Adams-Nycz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Doorstep, Inc. of Topeka, Kansas (https://doorsteptopeka.org/donate/
), Topeka Friends Meeting or St. David's Episcopal Church.
A memorial service for family will be on December 14 at 11 am at St. David's Episcopal Church in Topeka, Kansas. Anyone interested in attending the memorial via Zoom may contact St. David's for a link to the service.