Nancy Jo Whiffen, 83, Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home.
She was born February 2, 1937, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Bryan and Lucille (Jenkins) Henley. She graduated from Topeka High School and Clark's Business College.
Nancy was employed by the Reviser of Statues Office at the state, retiring after 25 years.
She was a member of the League of Women Voters.
Nancy married John Robert Whiffen on August 9, 1957 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include two children, Bryan (Stacy) Whiffen, Greenville, SC and Amy (Laura) Whiffen, Nixa, MO; three grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Whiffen, Garrett Whiffen, and Sarah Jo Whiffen; one great-granddaughter, Eliza Whiffen; and one sister, Mary Pickett, Springboro, OH.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob Whiffen and sister, Betty Nishanian.
Private services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson: NE Kansas Parkinson Association. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.