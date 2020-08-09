1/1
Nancy K. Adams
Nancy Kay Adams, 62, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

She was born January 3, 1958, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Frank Elbert and Cleta Ellen (McNinch) Bailey. She was a graduate of Seaman High School.

Nancy was employed by PetSmart in Topeka.

Nancy married Paul T. "Pete" Adams on February 4, 1983 in Topeka. He survives in Topeka. Other survivors include three children, Matthew Adams of Ft. Dodge, IA, Brandon Adams of Topeka and Paul J. (Cambry) Adams of Bonner Springs, KS; six grandchildren; and her brother, Steve (Renee) Bailey of Burlingame, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and was an avid NASCAR, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan.

Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Parker Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS 66614. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
