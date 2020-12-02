1/
Nancy L. Schaffert
1926 - 2020
Nancy L. Schaffert of Topeka passed away November 29, 2020.

Nancy was born August 28, 1926 in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of George and Susan Harris. She graduated from Lawrence High School and the School of Business at KU.

Nancy married Wendell W. Schaffert on June 27, 1948. She worked for the City of Lawrence while she and her husband finished their education.

Wendell and Nancy owned Schaffert-Grimes Drug for 35 years, where Nancy also worked.

Her husband and two sons, Robert and Steven preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Stan D. Schaffert and grandchildren Stacy McMahon, John Schaffert, Emily Schaffert and Susan Hofland.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lexington Park Nursing and Rehab for their excellent care and compassion for her while she was there and the support of her family.

Memorial contributions may be mad to Tarc Inc. 2701 SW Randolph Topeka, KS 66611.

To leave a message online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
