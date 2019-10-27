|
Nancy Louise Lutz Nancy Louise Lutz, 67, Topeka, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30am followed by memorial services at 10:30am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 Mulvane, Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christians for Life, P.O. Box 3856, Topeka, KS 66604 and the Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Medicine, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. To read the full obituary and share a message with Nancy's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019