Nancy Miller Nancy Lynne Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Miller (deceased), passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1944 in Topeka. She is survived by her brother, Mike Miller, Auburn, KS and sister, Marcia Miller, Overland Park, KS. Nancy lived at Winfield State Hospital as a child and since 1996 she resided at KNI. Nancy and other children with intellectual disabilities became the motivation for the formation of TARC in 1954.
A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Kansas Neurological Institute (Honeybee Lodge). Private interment took place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Neurological Institute and made out to the business office to support the Honeybee Lodge, 3107 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for Nancy's family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019