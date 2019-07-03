|
|
Nancy S. Bryant Silver Lake, KS - Nancy S. Bryant, age 67, of Silver Lake, KS, left this earthly life on Sat., June 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Silver Lake, KS. She was born on Dec. 31, 1951 in Concordia, KS to Ross W. and Maxine R. (Lewis) Kelly.
Nancy graduated from Glasco High School in 1970. She graduated from Fort Hays State University with her Bachelor's degree in education and later earned her Master's degree. She taught high school for eight years until she went to work for the Kansas Secretary of State's office. She served on the leadership team, retiring as Chief of Staff in October 2014. She was a 1992 YWCA Leadership Nominee recognizing women in the professional workforce.
Nancy was a member of the Silver Lake United Methodist Church and a councilwoman for the City of Silver Lake, also serving on the Housing Authority.
Nancy married John Butler in 1971, and to this union, two children were born, Jason and Nikki. She later married Brad Bryant in 1984, and to this union, two children were born, Matthew and Stephanie.
She is survived by her husband, Brad, Silver Lake; daughters, Nikki (Butler) Foley (Jeff), North Oaks, MN and Stephanie Bryant, Topeka; sons, Jason Butler, Perry and Matthew Bryant (Amanda), Forest Lake, MN; 3 grandchildren, Parker, Jaxton and Lexington; her parents, Ross and Maxine Kelly, Topeka and her brothers, Norman Kelly (Sherrie), Salina and Kyle Kelly (Vickie), Lansing.
It was Nancy's wish to be cremated, and memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Silver Lake United Methodist Church, Silver Lake with Pastor Alex Rossow officiating. Private family burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Cloud County, Kansas. The family will greet friends from 5-7 pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Silver Lake United Methodist Church, 204 Madore, Silver Lake, KS 66539 or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 or in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019