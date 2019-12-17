|
Naomi Anderson Tweedy Naomi Anderson Tweedy, 100, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Born November 11, 1919, in Frankfort, Kansas, she had just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Naomi was preceded in death by husband Ivan R. Frye; parents Grover Cleveland and Estella Mae Anderson; sisters Virginia (Eldon) Ewing and Verla (Kenneth) Lord; brother Charles Laverne (Donna) Anderson, great grandson, Skyler Keefer and nephew John Joseph Ewing.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Harry Elton Tweedy; son Ivan Raymond (Carolyn) Frye; daughters Marilyn Frye (David) Heath and Kathryn Frye (John) Oakley; grandchildren, David (Christy) Heath, Jeffrey (Sandy) Frye; Elizabeth (Joe) Steffen and Jennifer Kathryn Hutchins; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Naomi and Harry moved from Topeka to Ft. Worth in 1979. Naomi retired from Sears in 1989 and then worked with Harry in their Hurst, Texas jewelry store until 1999, when they retired.
The family is planning a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019