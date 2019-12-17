Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Tweedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Anderson Tweedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Anderson Tweedy Obituary
Naomi Anderson Tweedy Naomi Anderson Tweedy, 100, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Born November 11, 1919, in Frankfort, Kansas, she had just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Naomi was preceded in death by husband Ivan R. Frye; parents Grover Cleveland and Estella Mae Anderson; sisters Virginia (Eldon) Ewing and Verla (Kenneth) Lord; brother Charles Laverne (Donna) Anderson, great grandson, Skyler Keefer and nephew John Joseph Ewing.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Harry Elton Tweedy; son Ivan Raymond (Carolyn) Frye; daughters Marilyn Frye (David) Heath and Kathryn Frye (John) Oakley; grandchildren, David (Christy) Heath, Jeffrey (Sandy) Frye; Elizabeth (Joe) Steffen and Jennifer Kathryn Hutchins; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Naomi and Harry moved from Topeka to Ft. Worth in 1979. Naomi retired from Sears in 1989 and then worked with Harry in their Hurst, Texas jewelry store until 1999, when they retired.

The family is planning a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -