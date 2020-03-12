|
Naomi "Nadine" Oates Naomi "Nadine" Oates, 92, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Topeka. Nadine was born December 13, 1927 in Hamilton, Kansas the daughter of Wolsey and Iris (Arnold) Newton. She received her GED and later attended Barnes School of Business. Nadine worked for the State of Kansas for the Department of Revenue as a bookkeeper. She married Francis "Frank" Oates January 27, 1943, he preceded her in death in 1976. Nadine lived in the Elmont area of Topeka and was a member of the Elmont United Methodist Church. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Carolyn Becker) Oates of Topeka and Dennis Jackson of Mississippi; a daughter, Naomi June (Rick) Burrous of Wamego; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. Graveside services will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Half Day Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. with a visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elmont United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020