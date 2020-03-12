Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Naomi Oates
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Half Day Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Oates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi "Nadine" Oates


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi "Nadine" Oates Obituary
Naomi "Nadine" Oates Naomi "Nadine" Oates, 92, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Topeka. Nadine was born December 13, 1927 in Hamilton, Kansas the daughter of Wolsey and Iris (Arnold) Newton. She received her GED and later attended Barnes School of Business. Nadine worked for the State of Kansas for the Department of Revenue as a bookkeeper. She married Francis "Frank" Oates January 27, 1943, he preceded her in death in 1976. Nadine lived in the Elmont area of Topeka and was a member of the Elmont United Methodist Church. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Carolyn Becker) Oates of Topeka and Dennis Jackson of Mississippi; a daughter, Naomi June (Rick) Burrous of Wamego; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. Graveside services will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Half Day Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. with a visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elmont United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -