|
|
Nathaleen Marie "Toots" Devore Nathaleen Marie "Toots" Devore, 79, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on December 26, 2019 at her home. Toots was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 27, 1940. Daughter of Nathan and Beata Richmeier Vorhies.
Toots graduated from Hayden High School in 1958.
The family will receive friends, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Rosary will follow starting at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11:00 a.m.
Inurnment will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66606. To read full obituary or to leave an online condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019