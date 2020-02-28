|
Nathan Daniel Leadstrom Nathan Daniel Leadstrom, 43, made his last of many inappropriate jokes he never lived long enough to regret on February 26th, 2020. Known as "that Leadstrom kid" to those who knew his other wreck-hellion siblings, Nathan learned from an early age that troublemakers were only the ones who got caught ringing the church bells in Savonburg, Kansas rather than the instigator who, upon closer inspection, was never actually seen entering or exiting said establishment. Despite years of successfully never attempting to talk others out of their terrible ideas, he surprised his 1994 graduating class at Marmaton Valley High School in Moran, Kansas by not only graduating with honors, but without any arrests. That can hardly be considered surprising as flying under the radar was much easier back then before the internet, smart phones and social media stole everyone's privacy. He married his high school sweetheart, Traci, after two years of living in sin in Fort Scott, Kansas while he attended Fort Scott Community College ('96, Summa Cum Laude) and Pittsburg State University ('98, Summa Cum Laude) and, most importantly, graduated without any student loan debt (a feat not likely to be accomplished today without the make-someone-else-pay-for-it plan). As special penance for his misspent youth, Nathan convinced Traci to move to Topeka, Kansas in 1998 with the sole intention of obtaining a law degree before they wanted to move back to Southeast Kansas. The fickle finger of fate intervened with the birth of their first son at the start of the second year of law school before Nathan earned his JD from Washburn University School of Law ('01, Magna Cum Laude). During law school, Nathan started as a law clerk for Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP, established in 1881 (the oldest law firm in Topeka), where he has practiced ever since and was later elected as managing partner ('14). He went on to have three more children in his time, never leaving Topeka as once was planned. With his family by his side, he died at The House of Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas after laughing at the diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer - for it was not the smoking he was going to die from anyway! Nathan is survived by his immediate family: wife, Traci (43); son, LCpl Tyler Leadstrom (20); daughter, Kayleigh (14); son, Liam (11), and their lab pointer mix Buddy (3) and fat and sassy cat Abigail (6); his siblings: sister, Carrie Smith (50); brother, Gary Leadstrom (48); sister, Melissa Meyer (45); brother, Steven Leadstrom (38); and brother, Jonathan Leadstrom (36) and more nieces and nephews than you can shake a stick at. His father, Leonard, preceded him in death, along with his precious second born son, Landon, who died in 2004. "Loved ones, Out of all of the tough times, bumps and bruises felt along the way, I never lost my sense of humor even though it was greatly challenged in losing my son Landon and having to tell my children I was dying from pancreatic cancer. But, for every loss, there is at least three joys to celebrate and I give to my wife and children all the love, respect and humor I have still in me to carry with them through the rest of their journey. I love you all. Thank you for such a great life together. Love, Nathan" Services begin with a Ji Jang Bosal Ceremony, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:00 pm, at The First Congregational Church at 17th and Collins Ave in Topeka, KS. A Memorial Service will follow on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 am also at the church. Burial will take place privately on another date. Everyone is welcome to join us for a short reception following the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations in Nathan's name to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. You may donate by visiting their website at https://www.rmhcneks.org/donate/ or leave in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020