Nathaniel "Nate" Self, 19, of Topeka, passed away on August 10, 2019 at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, surrounded by his loving family.
Nate was born in Topeka, Kansas on April 21, 2000 the son of Michael and Valerie (Stadler) Self Sr.
He attended State Street, Lundgren, and Chase schools and was a 2019 graduate of Topeka High School.
Nate enjoyed, Disney movies, going to Disney World, playing Minecraft, trains, and was a collector of rocks, coins and bottle caps and played legos. He was a bird and animal lover and had a pet bird named "Abu". Nate and his mother rode their tandem bicycle around the neighborhood daily. He was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish and his faith was very important to him. Nate knew all the church prayers and prayed the rosary daily.
In 2017, he was named the Champion Child for the State of Kansas and the Children's Miracle Network.
Nate is survived by his parents Mike and Valerie of the home, two brothers, Mike Self Jr. and Matthew Self, two grandmothers, Glenda Supple and Susan Self. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Francis Stadler and Marion Self. Nate will lie in state on Tuesday, August 13th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will follow in Mt Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home to assist his family with Cemetery expenses, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit Nate's memorial webpage at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019