Neal W. Scritchfield


1952 - 2020
Neal W. Scritchfield Obituary
Neal W. Scritchfield Neal W. Scritchfield, 67 of Topeka, Kansas died Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Delmar Gardens, a nursing home in Overland Park, KS

Mr. Scritchfield was born December 26, 1952 in Topeka, Kansas. He was the son of Merle Scritchfield and Mildred (Hooper) Scritchfield.

He graduated from Highland Park High School in May 1972. Neal was a business owner, operating a house painting business. He also delivered the Topeka Capital Journal in Oakland. Neal was a member of Oakland Christian Church.

He married Judy Umschied in February 1978.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Margaret Bartunek and Michael Scritchfield.

Survivors include a brother John Scritchfield of Topeka, Kansas and son Nicholas Scritchfield of Lee's Summit, Missouri as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Private family services are in care of Penwell-Gabel. To leave a special message for Neal's family, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
