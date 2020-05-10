Home

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Inurnment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Neil Bartley


1943 - 2020
Neil Bartley Obituary
Neil Bartley Neil L. Bartley, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home with his family, Tuesday, May 5, 2020,

Neil was born May 20, 1943, in Topeka, the son of Loren and Kuni-gunda Brenner Bartley. He graduated from Hayden High School in 1961 and Washburn University in 1966, playing basketball for both schools. He married Marsha Berberick and to that union four children were born.

A dedicated educator, Neil taught and coached various sports at Hayden, but basketball was his love. Following his 24-year career at Hayden, Neil owned and operated Bartley Construction until his retirement.

Fifteen years ago, Neil and Marlene Oppenlander were united in marriage at Christ the King Catholic Church. She survives.

Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Marlene; children, Neil Bartley (Stacy), Mendy Jump (Randall), Sean Bartley and Bret Bartley; two step-sons, Robert and Brian Oppenlander; grandchildren, Katie and Megan Jump and Ethan, Ava and Mia Bartley; brothers, Bernard Bartley (Suzanne) and Loren Bartley (Karen); and many nieces and nephews. Neil was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Roberta Peterson.

Neil brought out the best in people with his unconditional support. He will be remembered for his quick wit and shared jokes.

Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Social distancing is required at both the visitation and Mass. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Topeka Rescue Mission and Ronald McDonald House, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020
