|
|
Nell T. Levy Nell T. Levy, 91, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, at her home at Nancy's Place in Aldersgate Village in Topeka, surrounded by her family.
Nell was born on February 1, 1929, in Highland Park, Illinois, the daughter of Richard S. and Adela (Alschuler) Taussig. She was preceded in death by her brother Peter and is survived by her brother Noah (Tony), who lives in Del Mar, California.
Nell married Edwin Z. Levy on July 1, 1951, and lived with him in Chicago, New York City, Topeka, and Dayton (Ohio), as Ed pursued his medical degree, residency, military service, and career as a psychiatrist. They returned to Topeka in 1959, where Nell lived for the rest of her life. Ed and Nell were divorced in 1980. Nell had three children, Melissa Levy Hungerford (Paul), Richard E. (Kathleen) and David W. (Toby). She is survived and missed by her children and their spouses, six grandchildren (Emily H. Rubin (Andrew), Dylan Hungerford (Katherine), Ben Levy, Erin Levy, Adelia Wise (Danny), and Tyler Levy (Christa), five great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Nell loved and cherished her family, and she was loved and cherished in return.
Nell was an independent and talented woman who lived a long and fulfilling life. As a young woman, she was active as an artist, producing paintings, sculptures, and pottery, which her family still treasure. Her children remember going to the Washburn Art Fair where she displayed her work. When the children were older, she returned to school and earned a masters in special education, which led to a career as a teacher of special needs children for the Villages and Topeka Public schools-work that Nell found to be both challenging and rewarding. After her retirement, she spent much of her time volunteering for the YWCA Battered Women's Taskforce and with the AARP Tax-Aide program. She loved to travel and joined with friends and family to visit many far-off lands, including China and Egypt. Nell was also active in the Topeka Opera Society Concert Association (TOSCA), which allowed her to pursue her lifelong love of opera and classical music.
Nell donated her body to the University of Kansas Medical Center for medical education and research. A private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to a .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020