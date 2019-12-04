|
Nellie Jean Pippert Nellie Jean Pippert, 78, Scranton, Kansas passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Cross Road Community Church, Scranton, Kansas. Burial will follow in Sutton Cemetery. Jean will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cross Road Community Church and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019