Nellie M. Angle

Nellie M. Angle Obituary
Nellie M. Angle, 95, of Topeka, formerly of Berryton, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at a Topeka care facility.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Berryton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Nellie will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409.

To view Nellie's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
