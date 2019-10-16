|
|
Nellie Mae Riggin Hall Nellie Mae Riggin Hall, 93, of Topeka, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born April 6, 1926, in Burlingame, Kansas, the daughter of Bryan and Lelia Mae (McMurdo) Masters. She grew up on her parent's farm in Southwest Burlingame. She attended 98 School a one room school house. She graduated from Burlingame High School. While she attended high school, she lived in the city of Burlingame and was a nanny to two girls in town for room and board while going to school.
In 1946 she moved to Topeka for a short time worked at the Supply Depot across from Forbes Field. Nellie married Earl "Bill" Riggin in Topeka on March 8, 1946 who preceded her in death on October 5, 1993. After the 1951 flood they moved to Topeka. She raised her daughter and three sons along with the many children babysat for including her grandchildren.
She was baptized in 1999 at Westminster Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary where they loved to go dancing.
She worked at JCPenneys, Washburn University and Blue Cross and Blue Shield when she retired at the age of 65.
She married Earl Hall July 5, 1998 and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2017.
Nellie enjoyed dancing, gardening, flowers and baking cookies for her grandchildren. She was an avid traveler. Her greatest gift she received from her children was her grandchildren. Along with loving her grandchildren she loved her granddog, Lucy.
Survivors include a daughter, Anita Riggin, son, Steve (Verna) Riggin, grandchildren, Andrea (Tom) Triggs, Victor (Jenna) Riggin, Kim Riggin, five great grandchildren, Mike, Kyle, Maddie, Ashlynn "Ember Bob", Addison, sister in law Avis Riggin, nieces and nephews, step children, Phillip, Page and Paul Etzel, Rodney (Theresa) and Terry Hall and many extended family members.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Jerry Riggin, James E. Riggin, brothers, James Masters, Loren Masters, sisters, Mabel J. Shivelly, Dorothy E. Anderson, sister in law, Dorothy Masters.
Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am following the visitation. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church,1275 SW Boswell, Topeka, KS 66604 and , 1315 SW Arrowhead, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019