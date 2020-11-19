1/
Nellie Marie Carey
1923 - 2020
Nellie M. Carey, age 97, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Kelly House in Topeka. Nellie was born February 22, 1923 on the family farm, near Princeton, Kansas the son of David and Ada (Kennedy) Mathias. She married John Carey May 9, 1943. They later divorced. She worked as a waitress for various café's, Hill & Dale, The Green Lantern and Lee's Little Chef, to name a few. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Jean Carey, two brothers, John Mathias and Alfred "Doc" Mathias and three sisters, Edith Deaton, Ruth Rathjen and Mildred Brown. She is survived by a son, Donald E. Carey; a granddaughter, Victoria Carey and three great grandchildren, Kaleb, Kolton and Kameron Craig, all of Topeka. Nellie was a past member of the Seaman Baptist Church. She had served as dance chairman at the Central Towers in Kansas City, Kansas. Nellie loved animals and flowers. Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt Hope Cemetery. She will lie in state from noon - 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com. Nellie Marie Carey

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
November 18, 2020
My grandma Nellie, 97 with my 3 boys. Kalub, Kolton and Kameron. Her 3 great grand sons.
I love you grandma!
Victoria Carey
Grandchild
