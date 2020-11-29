1/
Neola Mae "Ma" Erickson
Neola (Ma) Mae Young Erickson 80 Passed November 25th at a Topeka Hospital with her son and daughter at her side.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate Neola's life at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday. December 1, 2020 at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Eskridge. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to In Search of The Lord's Way or the COPD Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box 338, Eskridge, Kansas 66423. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
