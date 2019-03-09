|
Neva J. (Robison) Heiselman Neva Joyce (Robison) Heiselman, 88, of Holton, KS, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Pines in Holton. She was born December 6, 1930 on the family farm northeast of Holton, the daughter of John C. and Josie Lee (Price) Robison.
Neva attended Carbon Grade School and graduated from Holton High School in 1948. She lived all of her life in the Holton Community. In her earlier years, she was active in 4-H and was employed by Martha's Cafe and Bus Depot. She later worked for Holton Transport Company and part-time in the furniture business. In August of 1966, Neva and her husband, Therll, opened their own business, Therll's Furniture and Floor Covering. They owned and operated the business for 45 years, retiring in 2011.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Holton and the Alpha Circle at the church. She was a member of the Holton Country Club, the Mustang Camping Club, Friends of Downtown, Holton Chamber of Commerce, Holton Business Women, Good Sam Camping Club and Hi-Low Bridge Club. She was a former member of Larkinburg Christian Church, The First Baptist Church and Epsilon Sigma Alpha Business Women's Sorority.
Neva was united in marriage to Therll Heiselman on June 27, 1948 in Larkinburg, KS. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Therll's passing on June 9, 2013. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Robison; half-sister, Mildred Brown; three half-brothers, Kenneth, Glenn and Wilbur Robison; brother-in-law, John Meier and sister-in-law, Maxine Robison.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Darell E. Heiselman (Maruja) of Akron, OH; her daughter, Diana C. Holmes (Steve) of Topeka, KS; her sister, Mary Meier of Topeka, KS; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
