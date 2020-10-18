1/1
Nicholas John "Nich" Reeb
1997 - 2020
Nicholas J. "Nich" Reeb, 23, Topeka, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 from injuries in an auto accident on K-4 Hwy, south of Meriden. Nicholas was born July 6, 1997 at Topeka, the son of Bart and Kristi Mosley Reeb. He was a 2016 graduate of Jefferson West High School, where he excelled in wrestling. He was a 2018 graduate of Highland Community College, earning an associate of arts degree in science. He graduated from Washburn Technical School, earning a surgical technician certificate in 2020. "Nich" worked for his parents at the family owned business in Topeka. He enjoyed weight lifting , video games, movies and always learning new things.

Nicholas is survived by his parents, Bart and Kristi Reeb, Topeka, a brother Zach Reeb, Seattle, WA, step-grandmother, Lee Mosley, Napa, CA, two aunts, three uncles, seven cousins.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Margaret Reeb and Bill and Neva Le Mosley.

A Grave Side Inurnment Service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grantville Cemetery. Memorials to Children's Mercy Pediatric Liver Care Center in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamily.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Inurnment
02:00 PM
Grantville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barnett Family Funeral Home - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
