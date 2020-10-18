Nicholas J. "Nich" Reeb, 23, Topeka, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 from injuries in an auto accident on K-4 Hwy, south of Meriden. Nicholas was born July 6, 1997 at Topeka, the son of Bart and Kristi Mosley Reeb. He was a 2016 graduate of Jefferson West High School, where he excelled in wrestling. He was a 2018 graduate of Highland Community College, earning an associate of arts degree in science. He graduated from Washburn Technical School, earning a surgical technician certificate in 2020. "Nich" worked for his parents at the family owned business in Topeka. He enjoyed weight lifting , video games, movies and always learning new things.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Bart and Kristi Reeb, Topeka, a brother Zach Reeb, Seattle, WA, step-grandmother, Lee Mosley, Napa, CA, two aunts, three uncles, seven cousins.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Margaret Reeb and Bill and Neva Le Mosley.
A Grave Side Inurnment Service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Grantville Cemetery. Memorials to Children's Mercy Pediatric Liver Care Center in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamily.com