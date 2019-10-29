|
Nicholas M. "Nick" Stich Nicholas M. "Nick" Stich, 71, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lexington Park in Topeka.
He was born March 15, 1948 at Brownsville, TX. the son of Albert J. and Babette A. Cox Stich. Nick graduated from Hayden High School and Rockhurst University in Kansas City. He lived nearly all of his life in Topeka.
He owned a Tom's Franchise in Salina. Nick worked for Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City for 5 years and was a consultant for them for 17 years before founding Cooling Tower Test Associates with Thomas Weast. Their company test cooling towers domestically and internationally. In his young years Nick was a pilot. He enjoyed traveling throughout the world for both business and pleasure. He was a member of Kloudbusters Rocket Club at Argonia, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Stich; his mother Babette Johnson and his step-father, Claud "Jack" Johnson.
Survivors include his brother, John (Connie) Stich, Topeka; two nieces, Sherri (Tim) Stewart and Kelli Stich, all of Meriden; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Nick will lie in state an hour before service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys is charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences go to
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019