Nila Elaine (Kufahl) Haefner Nila Elaine Haefner, 81, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home.
