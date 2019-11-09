Home

Campanella-Evans Mortuary
612 E Hwy 24
Wamego, KS 66547
(785) 456-9811
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Wheaton, KS
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Wheaton, KS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Wheaton, KS
Nila Elaine (Kufahl) Haefner

Nila Elaine (Kufahl) Haefner Obituary
Nila Elaine (Kufahl) Haefner Nila Elaine Haefner, 81, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home.

www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
