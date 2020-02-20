|
Noah M. Thibodeau Eskridge-Noah Matthew Thibodeau, 20, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at a Topeka Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Eskridge United Church. Interment will be in the Eskridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Fund or Hunt of a Lifetime (a charity that allows terminally ill children to go on a hunting trip of their dreams) and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences or read a full obituary, go to
www.piperfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020