Noble Freden Noble Freden, 93, formerly of Topeka, died February 18, 2020, in Walnut Creek, California, following a long illness. A private family celebration of life and inurnment will be held at a later date. Noble Everett Freden was born in Wichita, Kansas, on June 29, 1926,; to Carl and Blanche (Hane) Freden. After graduation from Wichita North High School, he entered the United States Army and served in Italy during the later stages of World War II. Mr. Freden earned baccalaureate and master's degrees from Wichita (State) University. He began a long career of service in education in Viola, Kansas, where he taught history and was also named superintendent of schools. During his career, he served as an elementary school principal with the Wichita, Kansas; Jefferson County, Colorado; and Estes Park, Colorado public school districts; as Library Media Director with the Boulder Valley, Colorado, and St. Vrain Valley, Colorado public schools; and as Assistant Superintendent of Schools with the Liberty, Missouri, Public Schools. Following retirement from education, Noble continued his public service, working with the Topeka Youth Project, the Topeka Chapter of the American Red Cross, and the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, also in Topeka. Noble married Lila Louise Bradrick in June, 1947. A son, Gregory Owen, was born to their marriage. They later divorced. He married Sharon Christman in July, 1973; they had a daughter, Anne Victoria. Noble was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Opal, and his brother Dean. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, Walnut Creek, California; his son Gregory Owen Freden, DVM, and partner Allison Lehti, Sarasota, Florida; daughter Anne Victora Freden, her husband Alexander Sleightholme, and their children Oliver Jensen Sleightholme, Viggo Henry Sleightholme, and Evelyn Opal Sleightholme, all of Alamo, California.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020