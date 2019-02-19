Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noe Bernal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noe Arroyo Bernal


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Noe Arroyo Bernal Obituary
Noe Arroyo Bernal Noe Arroyo Bernal, 31, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

He was born August 21, 1987, in La Loma, Jalisco Mexico, the son of Jesus and Maria (Bernal) Arroyo. He was raised in Santa Maria, California and was a graduate of Santa Maria High School.

Survivors include his parents; three brothers, Victor Arroyo, Jaime Arroyo and Jesus Arroyo Jr.; and a sister, Maria Arroyo.

Noe enjoyed family reunions, BBQ, working on his cars, watching sports and movies, spending time with his nephews and nieces, paintball, engine building and shopping for the finer things.

Noe will lie in state Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from noon until 9:00 p.m. at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Southwest Chapel. Cremation will follow the service.

To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries