Noe Arroyo Bernal Noe Arroyo Bernal, 31, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
He was born August 21, 1987, in La Loma, Jalisco Mexico, the son of Jesus and Maria (Bernal) Arroyo. He was raised in Santa Maria, California and was a graduate of Santa Maria High School.
Survivors include his parents; three brothers, Victor Arroyo, Jaime Arroyo and Jesus Arroyo Jr.; and a sister, Maria Arroyo.
Noe enjoyed family reunions, BBQ, working on his cars, watching sports and movies, spending time with his nephews and nieces, paintball, engine building and shopping for the finer things.
Noe will lie in state Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from noon until 9:00 p.m. at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Southwest Chapel. Cremation will follow the service.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019