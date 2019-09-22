Home

Noel Smith Campbell Noel Smith Campbell, age 79 of Forsyth, Missouri, passed in Cox Branson on September 19, 2019. He was born October 17, 1939 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Roy and Faye (Hackford) Campbell.

Noel was married to Margaret F. Lane on December 31, 1976 and retired from Goodyear in '91, moved to Forsyth, Missouri in '92 and worked for the Taney County Sheriff's Office, retiring in '02. He was a member of Forsyth Masonic Lodge #453.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
