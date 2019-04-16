|
|
Nona Pauline "Polly" (Schuster) Schneider VALLEY FALLS - Nona "Polly" Pauline Schneider, 84, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Linnwood Park Home Plus in Valley Falls. She was born March 17, 1935 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Ernest "Ike" and Voleta M. (McGuire) Schuster.
Graveside Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Valley Falls, KS. Family will greet friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Memorials may be given to the Midland Care (Home Plus) at Linnwood Park in Valley Falls, KS c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019