Norma E Bieker Norma E. (Hamel) Bieker, 94, of Rossville, KS passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Honoring Norma's request, cremation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The House of Midland Care, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To see a full obituary or to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020