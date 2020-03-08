Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Bieker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma E. Bieker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma E. Bieker Obituary
Norma E Bieker Norma E. (Hamel) Bieker, 94, of Rossville, KS passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Honoring Norma's request, cremation is planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The House of Midland Care, 120 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To see a full obituary or to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -