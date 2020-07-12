Norma "Noni" Stanley Ewing, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on Friday, July 3 at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living in Lawrence, Kansas. Norma was 95 years old.



Norma was born on May 23, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas, the second daughter of Nathan W. and L. Rachel (Beaty) Stanley. She was raised in Emporia, Kansas where she graduated from Emporia High School in 1944. In November of 1944 she took a train from Emporia to Boston, Massachusetts to marry her high school sweetheart, Bill Ewing, while he was on leave from serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II.



Norma and Bill had two daughters, Linda and Louise, and raised their family in Emporia, Wichita, Liberal and Independence, Kansas before moving to Topeka, Kansas in 1969. Norma worked in the office of the Journal Clerk for the Kansas State House of Representatives for over 25 years. She lived in Topeka until 2019, when she moved to Pioneer Ridge in Lawrence.



Norma loved golf, bridge, travel, sewing and most of all sports, especially Jayhawk basketball. She rarely missed a home KU basketball game, attending games regularly until 2018, and traveled far and wide to cheer on her beloved Jayhawks, including twice to the Maui Invitational in her 80s, many NCAA tournament games, and the 1988 and 2008 National Championship games.



Norma was exceptionally kind and had a great sense of humor, which made her friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed being a part of the Thursday Club, a group from her old Collins Park neighborhood who met every Thursday for over 50 years. Norma was a member of the Stormont Vail Health Auxiliary and volunteered each year at the ERC Designers' Showhouse to benefit Child Care Aware. Norma was also a member of the First Christian Church in Topeka, Kansas.



Norma is survived by her two daughters Linda Lungstrum (John) of Lawrence and Louise Poehlman (Phil) of Tucson, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Justin (Emily) of Brooklyn, NY, Jordan Lungstrum Blackburn (Tanner) of Severna Park, MD, Zachary Poehlman (Jen) of Naples, Italy, Todd Poehlman (Heather) of Lake Oswego, OR, Alison Lungstrum Macneill (Brandon) of Denver, CO, and Devin Poehlman (Chiara) of Portland, OR; and 7 great-grandchildren, Ella Lungstrum, Jack Lungstrum, Owen Blackburn, Cameron Blackburn, Ezra Poehlman, Leta Poehlman Del Giudice, and Watson Macneill.



Preceding her in death were her husband Bill Ewing and sisters Bonnie Irby and Rosalie Stanley.



The family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer Ridge for providing a wonderful living environment and loving care in her final days along with the hospice and home health caregivers.



A private graveside service in Emporia, Kansas will be held at a later date.



Memorials in Norma's name may be made to ERC-Child Care Aware, c/o Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 West 13th, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store