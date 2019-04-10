Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Norma Jean (Stanton) Beightel Obituary
Norma Jean (Stanton) Beightel Norma Jean Beightel, 90, of Rifle, Colorado passed away Friday, April 5th, 2019 at E. Dene Moore Care Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 Saturday, April 13th 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas. Family will greet friends and relatives at 9:30. Burial will be at Olive Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
