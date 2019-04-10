|
|
Norma Jean (Stanton) Beightel Norma Jean Beightel, 90, of Rifle, Colorado passed away Friday, April 5th, 2019 at E. Dene Moore Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 Saturday, April 13th 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas. Family will greet friends and relatives at 9:30. Burial will be at Olive Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019