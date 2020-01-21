Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Norma Rogers
Lying in State
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Norma Jean Rogers


1935 - 2020
Norma Jean Rogers Obituary
Norma Jean Rogers Norma Jean Rogers, age 85, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Topeka.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Thursday afternoon from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church, left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
