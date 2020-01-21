|
Norma Jean Rogers Norma Jean Rogers, age 85, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Topeka.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Thursday afternoon from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church, left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020