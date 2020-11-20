Thank you for being an influence in my earlier years. May God be with you and bring you peace. Tell Jim and my Dad I said hello...
Mary Lou Rivera
Friend
November 18, 2020
I enjoyed working with Norma at the health department. We had so much fun teasing each other on a daily basis. She always looked forward to casino hot dogs and spending the money she saved all year. She will be missed
Rhonda Bell
Coworker
