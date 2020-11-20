1/1
Norma L. Jones
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma L. Jones, age 90, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Topeka.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Topeka Cemetery.

davidsonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Topeka Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
Thank you for being an influence in my earlier years. May God be with you and bring you peace. Tell Jim and my Dad I said hello...
Mary Lou Rivera
Friend
November 18, 2020
I enjoyed working with Norma at the health department. We had so much fun teasing each other on a daily basis. She always looked forward to casino hot dogs and spending the money she saved all year. She will be missed
Rhonda Bell
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved