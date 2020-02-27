Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Norma Lois Allen

Norma Lois Allen Obituary
Norma Lois Allen Norma Lois Allen, 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on February 24, 2020.

A service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, with family greeting friends 30 minutes prior at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.

Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be left at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
