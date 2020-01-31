Home

Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
Norma Patterson Obituary
Norma Patterson Melvern--Norma Patterson, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook, Kansas.

Funeral services for Norma will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 1 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 4:30 to 6:30pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Melvern Community Center of the Melvern Riverfront Park and Trails, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at

feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
