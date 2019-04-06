Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Ray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Ray Obituary
Norma Ray Norma J. Ray, 91, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

She was born May 23, 1927, in Richland , Kansas, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Zirkle) Moeller.

She graduated from Berryton High School. Norma was employed by the Southwestern Bell for over 30 years. During retirement she was a member of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers and travel groups.

She enjoyed camping and traveling abroad.

Norma married William Ray on June 4, 1949 in Topeka, KS.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and 10 brothers and sisters.

A Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm., Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now