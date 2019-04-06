|
Norma Ray Norma J. Ray, 91, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
She was born May 23, 1927, in Richland , Kansas, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Zirkle) Moeller.
She graduated from Berryton High School. Norma was employed by the Southwestern Bell for over 30 years. During retirement she was a member of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers and travel groups.
She enjoyed camping and traveling abroad.
Norma married William Ray on June 4, 1949 in Topeka, KS.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and 10 brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 1:00 pm., Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019