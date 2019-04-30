|
|
Norma (Cusic) Thomas Norma (Cusic) Thomas, 94, formerly of Topeka, Kansas died in Fort Smith, Arkansas Friday, April 26, 2019. She was married to Marvin Thomas for 75 years. Norma was a secretary for her husband's architectural practice and the Kansas Legislature, but she was most proud of being a mother and grandmother. She was a long time member of Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka, Kansas.
Arrangement and cremation under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren; there will be a memorial service held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Thomas; three daughters, Dianne Sperry of New Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Jo Mabary (Jerry) of Denver, Colorado, Suzanne McPherson (Brad) of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Shelter and Rescue 3390 Pointer Trail East Van Buren Arkansas 72956. Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019