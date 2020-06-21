Norman Frederick Edee, 98, died June 13th at Midland Hospice. He was born Jan. 27, 1922 in Syracuse, NY to Kenneth F. and Florence (Fenwick) Edee. Norman had one brother, Robert and three sisters, Betty Rogers, Shirley Owen and Marian Markert, all deceased. He has one nephew and many nieces.



He married Catherine Mauer in 1945. They were married until her death in 2008.



He is survived by two daughters, Vicki Fisher (Butch Schroeder) and Coni (Dave) Mauck. Daughter Vivian preceded him in death. He has three grandchildren, Lori, Kelly deceased, and Chris, and one great grandchild, Bailey.



Norman served with the Army Air Force during WW II and received an honorable discharge. He worked for Stauffer Publications and retired after 38 years.



Norman loved boating, flying airplanes and watching car races. He was very kind and self-sacrificing and would help anyone in need. He never met a stranger. His mind remained clear and this is why we will miss talking with him and hearing his stories.



He was a member of the VFW, Coast Guard Auxilliary and the Combat Air Museum, where he worked on vintage aircraft for many years.



Norman was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Topeka.



Cremation has taken place and graveside services at Mount Calvary will take place at a later date.



We want to thank the staff and especially the nurses at McCrite Health Center for their loving care.



Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund or the Combat Air Museum.



