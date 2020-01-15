|
Norman Henry Myer Norman H. Myer, 93, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born in Soldier, Kansas, on May 6, 1926, the son of Herman and Ellen Myer. On his 18th birthday he was drafted in Army for WWII, where he served for two years. Norman is survived by his wife, Sallie; children, Debbie (Craig) Lind, Rick (Shirley) Myer, and Julie Myer; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Carroll Myer and Velma Mullen. He was preceded in death by parents, a sister, and son, Steve Myer. A memorial service will be at 11:00a.m., Thursday, January 16th at Parker-Price Chapel. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A visitation will take place the hour prior at 10:00a.m. For the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020