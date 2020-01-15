Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Myer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Henry Myer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Henry Myer Obituary
Norman Henry Myer Norman H. Myer, 93, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born in Soldier, Kansas, on May 6, 1926, the son of Herman and Ellen Myer. On his 18th birthday he was drafted in Army for WWII, where he served for two years. Norman is survived by his wife, Sallie; children, Debbie (Craig) Lind, Rick (Shirley) Myer, and Julie Myer; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Carroll Myer and Velma Mullen. He was preceded in death by parents, a sister, and son, Steve Myer. A memorial service will be at 11:00a.m., Thursday, January 16th at Parker-Price Chapel. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A visitation will take place the hour prior at 10:00a.m. For the full obituary, visit ParkerPriceFH.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -