|
|
Mr. Norman Leibold Norman Lee Leibold, 93, LeRoy, died at his home on May 16, 2020.
Norman was born on September 25, 1926, in Neosho Falls to Charles Joseph and Ella Esty Leibold, Sr.
On May 4, 1956, he married Glenna Buckner in El Dorado.
Norman had served in the United States Navy. He had worked for Goodyear in Topeka for 35 years. After retirement, he and Glenna moved back to the family farm at LeRoy.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Craig, a daughter, Rhonda Sue, and a brother, Charles Leibold, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna of 64 years, a son, Brian, one grandson, Bradley Joseph, and one great grandson, Erra.
As to his wishes Norman was cremated. The family is planning a service for later this summer.
Jones Funeral Home, Burlington, is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020