Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home - BURLINGTON
801 GARRETTSON
Burlington, KS 66839
(620) 364-5319
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Leibold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Leibold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Leibold Obituary
Mr. Norman Leibold Norman Lee Leibold, 93, LeRoy, died at his home on May 16, 2020.

Norman was born on September 25, 1926, in Neosho Falls to Charles Joseph and Ella Esty Leibold, Sr.

On May 4, 1956, he married Glenna Buckner in El Dorado.

Norman had served in the United States Navy. He had worked for Goodyear in Topeka for 35 years. After retirement, he and Glenna moved back to the family farm at LeRoy.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Craig, a daughter, Rhonda Sue, and a brother, Charles Leibold, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Glenna of 64 years, a son, Brian, one grandson, Bradley Joseph, and one great grandson, Erra.

As to his wishes Norman was cremated. The family is planning a service for later this summer.

Jones Funeral Home, Burlington, is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -